Early Amy Winehouse Demo Song Surfaces Online

The track, entitled "My Own Way," was co-written by Cang and collaborator James McMillan for a demo reel Winehouse was putting together in hopes of landing a record deal.

"It was September 2001 and her first album hadn't come out. She hadn't signed for Island Records then," Cang recalled to Camden New Journal. "We'd been writing quite a lot of pop tunes, doing a lot of pop promos with various artists who would come in, many of various, dubious talent," he shared. "It was at a particularly dire time in the pop world - lots of terrible, terrible girl bands and boy bands and we had to make something for them. Amy came in to see us, opened her mouth and just blew us all away. We were struck immediately by her talent - it was a real jaw on the floor moment. We were like wow, yes."

The producer remembered that Winehouse showed up wearing a pair of jeans with "Sinatra Is God" written in black marker across the back. Read more and listen to the track - here.