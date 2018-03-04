|
Ghost Announce U.S. Rats On The Road Tour (Week in Review)
Ghost Announce U.S. Rats On The Road Tour was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Swedish rockers Ghost have announced dates for a spring US tour in support of their forthcoming fourth album. The month-long "Rats! On The Road" trek will begin in Riverside, CA on May 5, with shows scheduled to wrap up in St. Paul, MN on June 1. Ghost are expected to release the follow-up to 2015's "Meliora" this spring; the set will introduce the group's new frontman, Papa Emeritis Zero, who replaces outgoing singer Papa Emeritus III following his work on their third album and 2016's "Popestar" EP. The band recorded their fourth studio record last year at Artery Studios in Stockholm, Sweden with producer Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Opeth). In December, Ghost surprise-released a digital version of their new live album, "Ceremony And Devotion", ahead of its arrival last month via 2CD, 2LP and 8-track. See the dates - here.
