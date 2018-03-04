Ghost Announce U.S. Rats On The Road Tour

Ghost are expected to release the follow-up to 2015's "Meliora" this spring; the set will introduce the group's new frontman, Papa Emeritis Zero, who replaces outgoing singer Papa Emeritus III following his work on their third album and 2016's "Popestar" EP.

The band recorded their fourth studio record last year at Artery Studios in Stockholm, Sweden with producer Tom Dalgety (Royal Blood, Opeth). In December, Ghost surprise-released a digital version of their new live album, "Ceremony And Devotion", ahead of its arrival last month via 2CD, 2LP and 8-track. See the dates - here.