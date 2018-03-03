Katy Perry Does Surprise Performance For First Responders

The pop star's appearance was part of Kick Ash Bash on Sunday (February 25) at the Bella Vista Polo Club in Summerland, California. Additional performers included Dishwalla, Alan Parsons, David Foster, Katharine McPhee, Glen Phillips, Steve Vai, Richard Marx, Wilson Phillips, David Crosby, The Doors' Robby Krieger, The Caverns and Kenny Loggins.

Perry performed acoustic renditions of some of her biggest hits, including "Firework" and "Part of Me" for a crowd of 2,300 first responders. Watch snippets of her set - here.