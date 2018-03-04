News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Led Zeppelin Forced Jason Bonham To Change Band Name (Week in Review)

.
Jason Bonham

Led Zeppelin Forced Jason Bonham To Change Band Name was a top story on Wednesday: (hennemusic) Jason Bonham reveals that he changed the name of his touring band from Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience to Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening following a request by Led Zeppelin as the iconic band prepares to mark their 50th anniversary this fall.

"They have plans for the terminology, Led Zeppelin Experience," Bonham tells KSHE 95 in St. Louis, MO. "And I was like, 'Um, okay, but I need to keep the logo, JBLZE.' One, I have the tag on my car, and two, I have a huge backdrop that I paid for last year. For me it's about the music. So the name of it -- I just wanted to keep the logo.

"So I said, 'I got it. Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening.' I don't know what they have planned, but I said, 'Okay, I will clear the way so they can do what they wish.'"

Bonham has been using Led Zeppelin Experience for live performance tributes to his late father - Led Zeppelin drummer John Bonham - since 2010; the first appearance of the Led Zeppelin Evening brand surfaced with news of the rocker's participation on Foreigner's upcoming summer tour of North America with Whitesnake that will begin in Bangor, ME on June 15.

Bonham famously joined the surviving members of Led Zeppelin for their December 2007 concert appearance in London that was later released as "Celebration Day." The drummer continues to record with Black Country Communion and perform with the Sammy Hagar-led supergroup The Circle. - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Jason Bonham Music, DVDs, Books and more

Jason Bonham T-shirts and Posters

More Jason Bonham News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Led Zeppelin Forced Jason Bonham To Change Band Name

Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Tour 2017 In Review

Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Tour

Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience Lead Train Cruise Lineup

Cheap Trick, Foreigner and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Experience Tour

Jason Bonham On His Hopes For Led Zeppelin Reunion

Sammy Hagar Previews Tour With Live Rarity Video

Black Country Communion Supergroup Announce Return

Sammy Hagar's TV Show: Jason Bonham On His Led Zeppelin Father

Jason Bonham Had Bucket-List Experience With Phil Collins


More Stories for Jason Bonham

Jason Bonham Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Very Last Warped Tour Lineup Announced- Multiple David Bowie Releases Coming On Record Store Day- Pink Floyd In The Studio For Dark Side Of The Moon Anniversary- more

Recap: Led Zeppelin Forced Jason Bonham To Change Band Name- Original Bon Jovi Lineup Reuniting For Rock Hall Induction- Linkin Park and Imagine Dragons Top Rock Sales- more

Judas Priest Controversy Sparked By KK Downing Comments- Keith Richards Progress On New Rolling Stones Album- Jack White Streams New Song 'Over And Over And Over'- more

Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion- Led Zeppelin Announce Previously Unreleased Single- No Justice For Jason Newsted On Metallica Reissue- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour Support Acts- Rare Videotapes Of Beyonce At 10 Years Old Being Auctioned- Iggy Azalea Releases New 'Savior' Music Video- more

Page Too Rewind: Birdman Declares Nicki Minaj Greatest Female Rapper of All Time- Gucci Mane Has Special Plans For High School Graduation 20th Anniversary- Kim Kardashian Baby Photo- more

Page Too Rewind: Jake Owen Announces Baseball Stadium Tour- Kacey Musgraves Releases Two New Tracks- Bon Jovi Performs 'When We Were Us' On 'Colbert'- Drake's 'God's Plan' Low Budget- more

Chris Stapleton Leads Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations- Bobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Died Of Broken Heart- Run the Jewels Reveal Remix Lorde- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Very Last Warped Tour Lineup Announced

Multiple David Bowie Releases Coming On Record Store Day

Pink Floyd In The Studio For Dark Side Of The Moon Anniversary

Twenty One Pilots Make Digital Era History With 'Blurryface'

Deftones Announce Good Morning Beautiful

Phish Announce Curveball Festival

Sevendust And Madame Mayhem Announce Spring Tour

The Neighbourhood Streaming New Single 'Nervous'

LA Chargers Joe Barksdale Rocks With New Album

From Ashes To New Release 'Crazy' Video

Autographed Items From Rock Stars Being Auctioned For Promoter

Portugal. The Man Talk 'Hail Satan' Grammy Moment

Judas Priest Controversy Sparked By KK Downing Comments

Keith Richards Talks Progress On New Rolling Stones Album

Jack White Streams New Song 'Over And Over And Over'

Oasis' Liam Gallagher Blames Brother Noel's Wife For No Reunion

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour Support Acts

Rare Videotapes Of Beyonce At 10 Years Old Being Auctioned

Iggy Azalea Releases New 'Savior' Music Video

Luke Bryan Gets Upstaged By Two Little Girls

Future Returns With New Song 'I.C.W.N.T.'

Cam Turned To Kendrick Lamar Before Making 'Diane' Video

Donald Glover Bought A Lot Of Girl Scout Cookies On 'Colbert'

Pentatonix Announce New Album and Tour Dates

Noah Cyrus Debuts New Single And Talks Miley Comparisons

Why Amy Schumer Rushed Wedding To Chris Fischer

Chris Stapleton Leads Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations

Bobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Died Of Broken Heart

Run the Jewels Reveal Remix Of Lorde's 'Supercut'

Dolly Parton Recognized for Donating 100 Million Books To Kids

Meghan Trainor Releases 'No Excuses' Video

Singled Out: Whiskey Wolves Of The West's Lay That Needle Down

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.