Linkin Park and Imagine Dragons Top Rock Sales Last Year

The Intentional Federation of the Phonographic Industry, referred to as IFPI, has revealed its top 10 global recording artists of 2017, and the rankings are based on the artists' worldwide popularity encompassing physical formats, downloads and streams. Imagine Dragons came in at No. 8 on the list, and the guys of Linkin Park are right behind at No. 9.

Both bands released new studio albums in 2017. For Imagine Dragons, it was Evolve, and for Linkin Park, One More Light. The sales, streams and downloads of Linkin Park's previous catalog also sharply increased last year, due to frontman Chester Bennington's tragic death.

So, who's No. 1? According to IFPI, Ed Sheeran was the top artist of the year. See the top 10 - here.