News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Original Bon Jovi Lineup Reuniting For Rock Hall Induction (Week in Review)

.
Bon Jovi

Original Bon Jovi Lineup Reuniting For Rock Hall Induction was a top story on Wednesday: (Gibson) When veteran globe-conquering rock act Bon Jovi take the stage this April at their induction ceremony into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the band's original line-up - frontman Jon Bon Jovi, guitarist Richie Sambora, bassist Alec John Such, keyboardist David Bryan and drummer Tico Torres - will share the stage together for the first time since 1994.

The band, which has sold more than a 100 million albums worldwide over the course of a twenty-five-year career, will be joined by former members Such (who parted ways with the band in 1994) and Sambora (who left in 2013). Such and Sambora were part of Bon Jovi's original line-up, when the band were at their commercial and critical peak and played on classic Bon Jovi albums like Slippery When Wet, New Jersey and Keep the Faith. Hugh McDonald, who replaced Such in 1994 (though he'd played on Bon Jovi's first hit, 'Runaway') and became an official member of the band two in 2016, will also be inducted.

According to Billboard, longtime Bon Jovi drummer Tico Torres said, "speaking to Alec on the phone, it was wonderful. We took that journey together at certain times as a group, and I think it's wonderful we can re-enact that -- not only for us, but for the fans. I think when you get together with old friends, there's always going to be some deep emotions within that." Read more - here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

Bon Jovi Music, DVDs, Books and more

Bon Jovi T-shirts and Posters

More Bon Jovi News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Original Bon Jovi Lineup Reuniting For Rock Hall Induction

Bon Jovi Performs 'When We Were Us' On 'Colbert'

Bon Jovi To Receive The iHeartRadio Icon Award

Bon Jovi Announce Spring Tour Dates

New Bon Jovi and Moody Blues Members Included In Rock Hall

Bon Jovi Star Pens Music For Princess Dianna Musical

Richie Sambora On Possible Bon Jovi Reunion At Rock Hall Induction

Bon Jovi Wins Rock Hall Fan Vote For 2018 Induction

Richie Sambora Talks Possible Bon Jovi Reunion for Rock Hall Induction

Bon Jovi Make Surprise Appearance At University Commencement


More Stories for Bon Jovi

Bon Jovi Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Very Last Warped Tour Lineup Announced- Multiple David Bowie Releases Coming On Record Store Day- Pink Floyd In The Studio For Dark Side Of The Moon Anniversary- more

Recap: Led Zeppelin Forced Jason Bonham To Change Band Name- Original Bon Jovi Lineup Reuniting For Rock Hall Induction- Linkin Park and Imagine Dragons Top Rock Sales- more

Judas Priest Controversy Sparked By KK Downing Comments- Keith Richards Progress On New Rolling Stones Album- Jack White Streams New Song 'Over And Over And Over'- more

Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion- Led Zeppelin Announce Previously Unreleased Single- No Justice For Jason Newsted On Metallica Reissue- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour Support Acts- Rare Videotapes Of Beyonce At 10 Years Old Being Auctioned- Iggy Azalea Releases New 'Savior' Music Video- more

Page Too Rewind: Birdman Declares Nicki Minaj Greatest Female Rapper of All Time- Gucci Mane Has Special Plans For High School Graduation 20th Anniversary- Kim Kardashian Baby Photo- more

Page Too Rewind: Jake Owen Announces Baseball Stadium Tour- Kacey Musgraves Releases Two New Tracks- Bon Jovi Performs 'When We Were Us' On 'Colbert'- Drake's 'God's Plan' Low Budget- more

Chris Stapleton Leads Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations- Bobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Died Of Broken Heart- Run the Jewels Reveal Remix Lorde- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Very Last Warped Tour Lineup Announced

Multiple David Bowie Releases Coming On Record Store Day

Pink Floyd In The Studio For Dark Side Of The Moon Anniversary

Twenty One Pilots Make Digital Era History With 'Blurryface'

Deftones Announce Good Morning Beautiful

Phish Announce Curveball Festival

Sevendust And Madame Mayhem Announce Spring Tour

The Neighbourhood Streaming New Single 'Nervous'

LA Chargers Joe Barksdale Rocks With New Album

From Ashes To New Release 'Crazy' Video

Autographed Items From Rock Stars Being Auctioned For Promoter

Portugal. The Man Talk 'Hail Satan' Grammy Moment

Judas Priest Controversy Sparked By KK Downing Comments

Keith Richards Talks Progress On New Rolling Stones Album

Jack White Streams New Song 'Over And Over And Over'

Oasis' Liam Gallagher Blames Brother Noel's Wife For No Reunion

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour Support Acts

Rare Videotapes Of Beyonce At 10 Years Old Being Auctioned

Iggy Azalea Releases New 'Savior' Music Video

Luke Bryan Gets Upstaged By Two Little Girls

Future Returns With New Song 'I.C.W.N.T.'

Cam Turned To Kendrick Lamar Before Making 'Diane' Video

Donald Glover Bought A Lot Of Girl Scout Cookies On 'Colbert'

Pentatonix Announce New Album and Tour Dates

Noah Cyrus Debuts New Single And Talks Miley Comparisons

Why Amy Schumer Rushed Wedding To Chris Fischer

Chris Stapleton Leads Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations

Bobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Died Of Broken Heart

Run the Jewels Reveal Remix Of Lorde's 'Supercut'

Dolly Parton Recognized for Donating 100 Million Books To Kids

Meghan Trainor Releases 'No Excuses' Video

Singled Out: Whiskey Wolves Of The West's Lay That Needle Down

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.