News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Talks Horrors of Addiction (Week in Review)

.
Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Talks Horrors of Addiction was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Flea knows all about drug addiction. The Red Hot Chili Peppers' bassist has opened up about his battles with drugs in a bracing new essay penned for Time magazine.

"I've been around substance abuse since the day I was born," Flea shared in the piece. "All the adults in my life regularly numbed themselves to ease their troubles, and alcohol or drugs were everywhere, always. I started smoking weed when I was eleven, and then proceeded to snort, shoot, pop, smoke, drop and dragon chase my way through my teens and twenties."

Flea goes on to detail the ravages of living with addiction, and how it took becoming a father to finally give him the strength to get clean and sober. "I didn't get clean through rehab or a 12-step program. I believe wholeheartedly in organizations like AA, but that was not my path," the bassist revealed. "What worked for me was learning that the best way to grow is to consciously experience the hard times. I had a burning desire for good health and love, and found that I had to go through periods of suffering to get there. That realization was not easy, but it freed me up to have faith in myself."

Flea then turns his attention to the growing culture of addiction that's afflicting America, placing blame squarely on the shoulders of the medical and pharmaceutical industry. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Red Hot Chili Peppers Music, DVDs, Books and more

Red Hot Chili Peppers T-shirts and Posters

More Red Hot Chili Peppers News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Red Hot Mistake For Chili Peppers Fan

Chad Smith Walks Fans Through Classic Red Hot Chili Peppers Video

Flea Addresses Red Hot Chili Peppers Retirement Rumors 2017 In Review

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Chad Smith Has Fun With Will Ferrell Crack

Flea Has Strong Reaction To Music Education Funding Cuts

Flea Addresses Red Hot Chili Peppers Retirement Rumors

Red Hot Chili Peppers Unsure If They Can Continue Lengthy Tours

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Anthony Keidis Remembers Chris Cornell

Red Hot Chili Peppers Star Covers Chris Cornell's 'Seasons'

Red Hot Chili Peppers Release 'Goodbye Angels' Video


More Stories for Red Hot Chili Peppers

Red Hot Chili Peppers Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
The Very Last Warped Tour Lineup Announced- Multiple David Bowie Releases Coming On Record Store Day- Pink Floyd In The Studio For Dark Side Of The Moon Anniversary- more

Recap: Led Zeppelin Forced Jason Bonham To Change Band Name- Original Bon Jovi Lineup Reuniting For Rock Hall Induction- Linkin Park and Imagine Dragons Top Rock Sales- more

Judas Priest Controversy Sparked By KK Downing Comments- Keith Richards Progress On New Rolling Stones Album- Jack White Streams New Song 'Over And Over And Over'- more

Izzy Stradlin Walked Out On Guns N' Roses Reunion- Led Zeppelin Announce Previously Unreleased Single- No Justice For Jason Newsted On Metallica Reissue- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour Support Acts- Rare Videotapes Of Beyonce At 10 Years Old Being Auctioned- Iggy Azalea Releases New 'Savior' Music Video- more

Page Too Rewind: Birdman Declares Nicki Minaj Greatest Female Rapper of All Time- Gucci Mane Has Special Plans For High School Graduation 20th Anniversary- Kim Kardashian Baby Photo- more

Page Too Rewind: Jake Owen Announces Baseball Stadium Tour- Kacey Musgraves Releases Two New Tracks- Bon Jovi Performs 'When We Were Us' On 'Colbert'- Drake's 'God's Plan' Low Budget- more

Chris Stapleton Leads Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations- Bobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Died Of Broken Heart- Run the Jewels Reveal Remix Lorde- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
The Very Last Warped Tour Lineup Announced

Multiple David Bowie Releases Coming On Record Store Day

Pink Floyd In The Studio For Dark Side Of The Moon Anniversary

Twenty One Pilots Make Digital Era History With 'Blurryface'

Deftones Announce Good Morning Beautiful

Phish Announce Curveball Festival

Sevendust And Madame Mayhem Announce Spring Tour

The Neighbourhood Streaming New Single 'Nervous'

LA Chargers Joe Barksdale Rocks With New Album

From Ashes To New Release 'Crazy' Video

Autographed Items From Rock Stars Being Auctioned For Promoter

Portugal. The Man Talk 'Hail Satan' Grammy Moment

Judas Priest Controversy Sparked By KK Downing Comments

Keith Richards Talks Progress On New Rolling Stones Album

Jack White Streams New Song 'Over And Over And Over'

Oasis' Liam Gallagher Blames Brother Noel's Wife For No Reunion

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Announces Reputation Tour Support Acts

Rare Videotapes Of Beyonce At 10 Years Old Being Auctioned

Iggy Azalea Releases New 'Savior' Music Video

Luke Bryan Gets Upstaged By Two Little Girls

Future Returns With New Song 'I.C.W.N.T.'

Cam Turned To Kendrick Lamar Before Making 'Diane' Video

Donald Glover Bought A Lot Of Girl Scout Cookies On 'Colbert'

Pentatonix Announce New Album and Tour Dates

Noah Cyrus Debuts New Single And Talks Miley Comparisons

Why Amy Schumer Rushed Wedding To Chris Fischer

Chris Stapleton Leads Academy of Country Music Awards Nominations

Bobby Brown Believes Whitney Houston Died Of Broken Heart

Run the Jewels Reveal Remix Of Lorde's 'Supercut'

Dolly Parton Recognized for Donating 100 Million Books To Kids

Meghan Trainor Releases 'No Excuses' Video

Singled Out: Whiskey Wolves Of The West's Lay That Needle Down

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Road Trip: Las Vegas- The Mob Museum

Downes Braide Association - Skyscraper Souls

Root 66: Patrick Coman - Tree of Life

Afrika Mamas - Iphupho

Dinola - Up High

Hot In The City: Pistoleros - Silver

The Blues: Ladies Play the Blues

RockPile: Vexes, Jay Katana and Perfect Defect

Billion Dollar Babies - First Ever Live Show - Flint 1977

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.