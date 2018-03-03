Riot V Streaming Brand New Song 'Victory'

The power metal icons will be releasing the new record on April 27th, which was produced by Chris "The Wizard" Collier (Metal Church, Flotsam & Jetsam, Slipknot, Korn).

Donnie van Stavern had this to say, "'Victory' is the first song on the new album 'Armor of Light' and the first song I wrote for it! I'm taking it back to my writing roots of 'Thundersteel'/'Privilege of Power' style, a fast no holds barred face melting assault on your ears! Although it is about a victorious battle of Thunder Bay it also means a victory of sorts for us and the fans for keeping the torch burning! Rise up your voices strong and scream along cry out...Victory!" Check out the new video - here.