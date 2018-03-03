The reissue will feature three "tribute" tracks by renowned Nashville musicians including Jeff Hanna (Nitty Gritty Dirt Band), Mickey Raphael, Kevin Welch, Matraca Berg and others. We were sent the following details:

Alexander Bull, better known as Sandy Bull, was an accomplished player of many stringed instruments: guitar, pedal steel, banjo and oud. He helped connect the '60s folk movement to later '60s psychedelia, and set the model for latter-day finger - here.

Conqueroo submitted this story.

It may be edited - Excerpted here with permission.