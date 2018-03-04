News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Singled Out: Tiavara's When Silence Reigns

Tiavara

Singled Out: Tiavara's When Silence Reigns was a top story on Wednesday: Moscow heavy rockers Tiavara recently released their brand new single "When Silence Reigns" to celebrate we asked them to share the dark story behind the track. Here is the story:

Our latest single "When Silence Reigns" is not only a dark tale, but has some history of its own, hence a little bit of background first: Back in 2014 we have released our first EP. The title track "Never Silent" was inspired by the real life serial killer Ted Bundy as well as various sources about schizophrenia, most notably Elyn Saks's tale of her struggles at TED Talks.* On one hand there was this bone chilling psychopathic monster who will stop at nothing to satisfy his desires and on the other are sufferers hows life is tormented by their demons.

"Never Silent" lyrics tell us about an unstable individual who combines traits from both mental illnesses. He is driven by his hallucinations and feels no remorse over his actions. It was and still is one of our favourite songs to play both musically and from an emotional perspective.

For a long time we were entertaining an idea of writing some sort of a sequel to "Never Silent". When we were writing material for our upcoming album "Delusional Tales of Grand Intentions", Danila read a typical teenage girl oriented post on a social network about heartbreak, undeserving boyfriend etc. This made him think that he could take a sappy story like that and give it dark twist. As he was thinking about which demo to use this idea for he suddenly thought about Never Silent and how well such story would work with a mental illness concept.

When Danila explained his idea to Tikhon, Tikhon was immediately inspired to write a new demo. He had spent a long time listening to the old Never Silent and trying to construct something that would similar spiritually, but at the same time in line with the rest of the new album. He had spent about a week trying out different things until one day he was feeling particularly melancholic, thinking about what it's like to be alone. He questioned himself whether he has any true friends and wrote a new demo that was a reflection of his ponderings. This music took him comparatively longer then usual to write but the result was well worth it. While being the same tempo it came out more aggressive, with a faster feel than Never Silent. In order to tie it in with the older song Tikhon also used some melodic elements form Never Silent.

The end result was "When Silence Reigns". The lyrics tell us a story about a man who is on a spiraling descent into madness and depression. He is pushing his loved ones away out of fear of betrayal and loneliness thus making his problems only worse. One of the ideas that was used in making the song was - what if the voices suddenly stop? This idea is what gave "Whens Silence Reigns" its name. The voices are replaced with "gods" a metaphor for growing problems that begin to control the sufferer.

The message behind the song is to share your worries and problems with your friends and family, seeking help when needed and not locking in inside yourself.

(Disclamer: We are in no way, shape or form comparing Elyn Saks with Ted Bundy or implying any connections).

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself here and learn more about the band - right here!

