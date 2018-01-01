Ariana Grande Social Media Account Targeted By Hackers 2017 In Review

Ariana Grande Social Media Account Targeted By Hackers was a top 17 story of August 2017: (Radio.com) On Aug. 3rd, Ariana Grande's Instagram account began posting vulgar messages and promoting obscure accounts for the pop star's fans to follow.
Fans and fellow stars like Nicki Minaj immediately sniffed out a hack and the offensive posts were deleted. The messages contained racist, homophobic language and NME gathered screenshots before they vanished.
In a message to the hackers, Minaj wrote on one of the posts: "GANG BITCH F WIT US GET SHMOKEEDDD." The perpetrators replied: "'fu talking bout u next." The accounts hackers promoted on Ariana's page featured photos of Selena Gomez and Kylie Jenner. Read more here.