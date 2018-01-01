Grandmaster Flash's Kid Creole Arrested For Murder 2017 In Review

Sources told the New York Daily News that the rap pioneer thought the man, John Jolly, was hitting on him. "He turned, interpreting that the guy was making an advance toward him," the source said. "One thing led to another, and he shivved him twice in the chest."

Kid Creole (real name Nathan Glover) was arrested for the murder Wednesday morning, Aug. 1.The victim, Jolly, had served five years in prison for beating and raping a 42-year-old woman in 1997. Read more here.