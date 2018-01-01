Lorde and Liam Gallagher Performances Derailed at Lollapalooza 2017 In Review

Lorde and Liam Gallagher Performances Derailed at Lollapalooza was a top 17 story of August 2017: (Radio.com) Lorde and Liam Gallagher both cut their Lollapalooza sets short last Thursday, albeit for very different reasons. After three songs of her headlining gig, stage managers alerted Lorde that a severe thunderstorm warning was in effect in Chicago that forced organizers to evacuate the city's Grant Park, where the event was held.
Gallagher, on the other hand, aborted his set after 20 minutes because his voice was "f--." Both described themselves as "gutted" about the abridged performances.
"F-s sake. i am so gutted guys i don't know what to tell you," Lorde tweeted after the bad news. "they've told us we can't play. i had the most spectacular show planned for you and i PROMISE i will come back to play it as soon as i can."
Lorde promised fans she's "looking at a club show" to make up for the snafu. Gallagher got through more of his set but sent fans into a tizzy when he cut it short. He abandoned the stage in the middle of "Greedy Soul" but his band kept playing, obviously not sure what was happening. Read more here.