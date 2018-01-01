Lorde and Liam Gallagher Performances Derailed at Lollapalooza 2017 In Review

Gallagher, on the other hand, aborted his set after 20 minutes because his voice was "f--." Both described themselves as "gutted" about the abridged performances.

"F-s sake. i am so gutted guys i don't know what to tell you," Lorde tweeted after the bad news. "they've told us we can't play. i had the most spectacular show planned for you and i PROMISE i will come back to play it as soon as i can."

Lorde promised fans she's "looking at a club show" to make up for the snafu. Gallagher got through more of his set but sent fans into a tizzy when he cut it short. He abandoned the stage in the middle of "Greedy Soul" but his band kept playing, obviously not sure what was happening. Read more here.