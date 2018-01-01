Louis Tomlinson Honors Mom's Dying Wish By Making Up With Zayn Malik 2017 In Review

Louis Tomlinson Honors Mom's Dying Wish By Making Up With Zayn Malik was a top 17 story of August 2017: (Radio.com) When Louis Tomlinson's mom Johanna Deakin was on her deathbed she asked her son to stop feuding with his ex-One Direction bandmate Zayn Malik and it appears to have had an impact.
During a recent interview, Tomlinson talked about the conversation and explained that he has taken steps to honor her wishes. 'My mum said, 'You've got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life's too f-- short,' he said in a radio interview.
When asked about Malik, Tomlinson explained, "We got back in touch with each other and kind of cleared the air and talked everything through. So we're mates again, I suppose." Read more here.