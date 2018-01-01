Louis Tomlinson Honors Mom's Dying Wish By Making Up With Zayn Malik 2017 In Review

During a recent interview, Tomlinson talked about the conversation and explained that he has taken steps to honor her wishes. 'My mum said, 'You've got to get back in contact with Zayn. Life's too f-- short,' he said in a radio interview.

When asked about Malik, Tomlinson explained, "We got back in touch with each other and kind of cleared the air and talked everything through. So we're mates again, I suppose." Read more here.