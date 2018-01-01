Suge Knight Allegedly Considered Bribing Witnesses Says DA 2017 In Review

Suge Knight Allegedly Considered Bribing Witnesses Says DA was a top 17 story of August 2017: (Radio.com) The Los Angeles County district attorney's office claims Suge Knight and his attorney discussed paying witnesses to lie on the stand for Knight's upcoming murder case.
The office released transcripts from a conversation between Knight, his attorney Matthew Fletcher and other parties in which the individuals appear to consider bribery.
Knight is charged with murder for a 2015 incident. He allegedly ran into two men with his truck outside of a Compton, CA burger stand after an argument on the set of the movie Straight Outta Compton. One of the men died.
Individuals on the calls discuss a figure for the bribes, upwards of $25,000. Knight and Fletcher allegedly hoped the witnesses (bikers who were near the scene) would support Suge's claim that the victims were armed, and that he acted in self-defense. Read more here.