AC/DC Guitarist and Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 2017 In Review
01-02-2018
.
AC/DC

(hennemusic) AC/DC Guitarist and Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 64 was a top 17 story of November 2017: AC/DC cofounder Malcolm Young has died at the age of 64 following a long battle with dementia. The guitarist retired from the band in 2014 before entering a full-time health care facility in Sydney, Australia that specialized in patients with dementia.

"Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young," said the band in a statement "Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed."

"As his brother," adds Angus, "it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done."

"It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother," said the Young family in a statement. "Malcolm had been suffering from Dementia for several years and passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside."

"Renowned for his musical prowess, Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many. From the outset, he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans.

"Malcolm is survived by his loving wife O'Linda, children Cara and Ross, son-in-law Josh, three grandchildren, sister and brother."

"While thanking all for their overwhelming support and heartfelt condolences, the family ask that you respect their privacy during this time of heartbreak and grief," they add. "For those wishing to send messages to the family please visit the Sydney Morning Herald Malcolm Young Memorial website which will be available next week. The family have asked instead of flowers to send donations to The Salvation Army."

Malcolm Young was born in Glasgow, Scotland in 1953, as one in a family of eight children. Most of Young clan emigrated to Australia in 1963, with older brother George forming The Easybeats in Sydney a year later and going on to score a 1966 No. 1 hit in the members' adopted homeland with "Friday On My Mind." Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

AC/DC Music
