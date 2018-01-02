|
AC/DC Guitarist and Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 2017 In Review
.
(hennemusic) AC/DC Guitarist and Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 64 was a top 17 story of November 2017: AC/DC cofounder Malcolm Young has died at the age of 64 following a long battle with dementia. The guitarist retired from the band in 2014 before entering a full-time health care facility in Sydney, Australia that specialized in patients with dementia. "Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young," said the band in a statement "Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed." "As his brother," adds Angus, "it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done." "It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother," said the Young family in a statement. "Malcolm had been suffering from Dementia for several years and passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside." "Renowned for his musical prowess, Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many. From the outset, he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans. "Malcolm is survived by his loving wife O'Linda, children Cara and Ross, son-in-law Josh, three grandchildren, sister and brother." "While thanking all for their overwhelming support and heartfelt condolences, the family ask that you respect their privacy during this time of heartbreak and grief," they add. "For those wishing to send messages to the family please visit the Sydney Morning Herald Malcolm Young Memorial website which will be available next week. The family have asked instead of flowers to send donations to The Salvation Army." Malcolm Young was born in Glasgow, Scotland in 1953, as one in a family of eight children. Most of Young clan emigrated to Australia in 1963, with older brother George forming The Easybeats in Sydney a year later and going on to score a 1966 No. 1 hit in the members' adopted homeland with "Friday On My Mind." Read more here.
"Today it is with deep heartfelt sadness that AC/DC has to announce the passing of Malcolm Young," said the band in a statement "Malcolm, along with Angus, was the founder and creator of AC/DC. With enormous dedication and commitment he was the driving force behind the band. As a guitarist, songwriter and visionary he was a perfectionist and a unique man. He always stuck to his guns and did and said exactly what he wanted. He took great pride in all that he endeavored. His loyalty to the fans was unsurpassed."
"As his brother," adds Angus, "it is hard to express in words what he has meant to me during my life, the bond we had was unique and very special. He leaves behind an enormous legacy that will live on forever. Malcolm, job well done."
"It is with deepest sorrow that we inform you of the death of Malcolm Young, beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother," said the Young family in a statement. "Malcolm had been suffering from Dementia for several years and passed away peacefully with his family by his bedside."
"Renowned for his musical prowess, Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many. From the outset, he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans.
"Malcolm is survived by his loving wife O'Linda, children Cara and Ross, son-in-law Josh, three grandchildren, sister and brother."
"While thanking all for their overwhelming support and heartfelt condolences, the family ask that you respect their privacy during this time of heartbreak and grief," they add. "For those wishing to send messages to the family please visit the Sydney Morning Herald Malcolm Young Memorial website which will be available next week. The family have asked instead of flowers to send donations to The Salvation Army."
Malcolm Young was born in Glasgow, Scotland in 1953, as one in a family of eight children. Most of Young clan emigrated to Australia in 1963, with older brother George forming The Easybeats in Sydney a year later and going on to score a 1966 No. 1 hit in the members' adopted homeland with "Friday On My Mind." Read more here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Ace Frehley Rocks The NHL Winter Classic
• Chris Cornell, Stevie Nicks Nominated For Academy Awards
• Korn's Jonathan Davis Releasing His First Solo Album
• Ratt Reveal Plans To Launch 2018 Tour
• Sammy Hagar Changes His Tune About Van Halen Reunion 2017 In Review
• AC/DC Guitarist and Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 2017 In Review
• Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With Dave Grohl 2017 In Review
• Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Singer And Stream New Song 2017 In Review
• Brand New Cancel Tour Following Sexual Assault Allegations 2017 In Review
• KISS' Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover 2017 In Review
• Black Sabbath Legend Turned Down Eminem Collaboration Request 2017 In Review
• Robert Plant Finds Some Led Zeppelin Vocals 'Horrific' 2017 In Review
• Guns N' Roses And Pearl Jam Supergroup Share New Song 2017 In Review
• Bon Scott Allegedly Planned To Leave AC/DC Before His Death 2017 In Review
• Lynyrd Skynyrd Canceled Dates Over Medical Emergency 2017 In Review
• Country Stars Makeover Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do'
• Kendrick Lamar Releasing Nike Cortez Sneakers on Grammy Night
• Reba McEntire Honored With 2018 Horatio Alger Award
• Julia Michaels Released Emotional Essay On Living with Anxiety
• Taylor Swift Video Director Accuses Beyonce Of Copying 'Bad Blood' 2017 In Review
• Selena Gomez Says She Felt 'Violated' As Child Star 2017 In Review
• Instagram Reveals How Justin Bieber Nudes Got On Selena Gomez's Account 2017 In Review
• Suge Knight Believes That Tupac May Still Be Alive 2017 In Review
• Migos' Offset Speaks On Cardi B's Alleged Assault By Police 2017 In Review
• Kanye West Responds To Drug And Alcohol Insinuations 2017 In Review
• Jay-Z Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Performance? 2017 In Review
• Backstreet Boys Want To Work With Chainsmokers, Timbaland and Diplo 2017 In Review
• Montgomery Gentry's Troy Gentry Killed in Helicopter Crash 2017 In Review
• Lil Wayne Returns To The Studio Following Seizures 2017 In Review
• Carrie Underwood Teases Super Bowl Anthem 'The Champion' 2017 In Review
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
• iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017
• Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox
• Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center
• Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)
• Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran
• Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set
• Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition
• Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged
• Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.