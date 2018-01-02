Black Sabbath Legend Turned Down Eminem Collaboration Request 2017 In Review

01-02-2018

.

(Gibson) Black Sabbath Legend Turned Down Eminem Collaboration was a top 17 story of November 2017: Tony Iommi recently made a startling revelation, telling the Musicians Institute that rapper Eminem made a strong pitch to contribute to the veteran guitarist's first solo album. As reported by Loudwire, Eminem was on the verge of breakout success when he contacted Iommi nearly two decades ago. Unfamiliar with the rapper's work, however, the Black Sabbath guitarist declined the request and the collaboration never came to fruition.

Longtime Iommi fans are probably less surprised than others about Eminem's "near miss." Released in 200, the Iommi album featured a slew of musical guests - including Henry Rollins, Billy Corgan, Brian May, Serj Tankian, and Dave Grohl, among others. Read more here.



Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission. Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.