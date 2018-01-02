Chance The Rapper Sued for Copyright Infringement 2017 In Review

Abdul Wall Muhammad (a.k.a. Eric P. Saunders) claims he obtained rights to the Lonnie Liston Smith song "Bridge Through Time" in 1979. Apollo Brown released a version of the tune in 2011 which Chance sampled.

Saunders, who now works as a criminal and civil rights lawyer, is seeking damages since the Brown sample was used without his permission. He is asking that Chance cease from 'copying, distributing, performing, selling or offering to sell 'Windows.'"

Chance credits Brown on the song, but he doesn't credit Muhammad. Read more here.