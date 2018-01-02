Chris Cornell, Stevie Nicks Nominated For Academy Awards

Cornell's eligible song is "The Promise," the final song he released before he passed away. The tune is featured in the movie also called The Promise, which centers around the Armenian genocide.

Benatar's song "Dancing Through the Wreckage" is eligible to be nominated, as it appears in the documentary Served Like a Girl, which follows female military veterans who are taking part in the Ms. Veteran America competition. Benatar co-wrote the song with her husband and Neil Giraldo as well as songwriter Linda Perry.

Nicks' eligible tune, "Your Hand I Will Never Let It Go," was recorded for the movie The Book of Henry, which stars Naomi Watts. The song was actually penned by Ryan Miller, the lead singer of Guster, and if the song is nominated, the nomination would go to Miller.

Other songs eligible for an Oscar include Elvis Costello's "You Shouldn't Look at Me That Way," from Film Stars Don't Die in Liverpool; Amy Lee's "Speak to Me," from Voice from the Stone; Dan Auerbach's "Run That Race," from Cars 3; and Bastille's "World Gone Mad," from Bright. Read more here.