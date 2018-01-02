KISS' Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover 2017 In Review

That was a move not at all appreciated by KISS frontman Paul Stanley, who slammed Manson for posting the cover upon the cult leader's death. "[It's] pathetic when somebody [whose] career never really took off is desperate enough to try for publicity by connecting himself to the news of a murdering scumbag's death," Stanley raged on Twitter.

Marilyn Manson has yet to respond to Stanley's comments, but don't be surprised if this beef explodes into a war of words between the two. Stay tuned.