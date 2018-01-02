Korn's Jonathan Davis Releasing His First Solo Album

While Davis has previously stepped away from Korn to participate in other projects - notably J.D.S.F.A (Jonathan Davis and the Simply F****** Amazings with guitarist Shane Gibson), his EDM avatars Killbot and JDevil, he's never released a solo project under his own name.

That's set to change, according to a video Davis posted online earlier this week. In the video, he confirms that, "Korn is gonna be off for a while and I'm gonna be working on my solo stuff next year." Davis continued, "I'm really excited. I've been working on these songs for 10 years and it's turned out amazing. So there'll be a record coming out next year. I just shot videos yesterday for a couple of songs, and the tour will be next year, and some of the dates have gone up, so you know."

Davis has a number of summer festival appearances already scheduled. He also clarified that the new album is material comprised of what would have been "the J.D. S.F.A. record, but J.D. S.F.A. is no longer [guitarist Shane Gibson passed away in 2014]. Unfortunately, since Shane's passed, that band's done and it can't be recreated. So this is J.D. right now." here.