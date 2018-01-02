Lee Brice Raises Over $100K For Service Member Families 2017 In Review

Brice kicked off the benefit weekend with the first annual 'Lee Brice & Friends Guitar Pull," featuring Charles Esten, Jerrod Niemann, Tyler Farr, Tim Montana, Lucas Hoge and Nick Norman at a sold-out City Winery in Nashville.

It was followed the next day with the "Record Rack Celebrity Clays Shoot," held at the Nashville Gun Club. Among the invited participants included Ben Gallaher, members of the band Three Doors Down, Naomi Cooke of Runaway June, brother Lewis Brice, professional wrestler Jim 'Hacksaw" Duggan, Keith Bulluck of the Tennessee Titans and more. Read more here.