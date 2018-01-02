Montgomery Gentry's Troy Gentry Killed in Helicopter Crash 2017 In Review

Gentry's passing was confirmed with an official statement on the band's social media. The accident happened near the Flying W airport in Medford, New Jersey, where the band was scheduled to perform this past Friday (Sept. 8).

According to NJ.com, Medford Township Police Chief Richard said police got a call about a "helicopter that was distressed" around 1 p.m. ET. "Shortly after our arrival the helicopter did go down. It went into a field south of the airport," Meder said. Read more here.