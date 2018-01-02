Reba McEntire Honored With 2018 Horatio Alger Award

McEntire has thrived as a country music superstar, despite early hardships including a 1991 plane crash that killed seven of her band members and a tour manager.

"I always say that you need three things to succeed in life: a wishbone, a backbone and a funny bone," McEntire said in a statement. "These qualities have served me well in every part of my life, and I have no doubt my fellow honorees would agree. I am honored to be inducted into the Horatio Alger Association, and I can't wait to meet our 2018 Scholars and help them in any way I can to reach their own dreams."

"The Horatio Alger Association stands for integrity, honesty and resilience - qualities that Reba certainly exemplifies," explained Matthew Rose, president, Horatio Alger Association and 2013 Horatio Alger Award recipient. Read more here.