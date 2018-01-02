|
Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Singer And Stream New Song 2017 In Review
.
(hennemusic) Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Singer And Stream New Song was a top 17 story of November 2017: The Stone Temple Pilots are streaming the single, "Meadow", featuring new singer Jeff Gutt, following his live debut with the group at an exclusive November 14 show at The Troubadour in West Hollywood, CA. A veteran of the Detroit music scene, Gutt (pronounced goot) has spent the last year writing and recording with founding members Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz. Available now via digital and streaming services, "Meadow" will appear on the band's as-yet-untitled album, which will be released next spring in conjunction with a North American tour. The special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM listeners at The Troubadour - which featured the live debut of "Meadow" - marked the beginning of a new journey for the band, one that began last year when they launched a worldwide search for a new singer with whom to write, record, and tour. "We wanted someone who would not only do our earlier songs justice, but would also write new songs and carve out a different path forward with us," says Dean. "It took some time, but we found our guy." Before choosing Gutt, the trio received and reviewed about 15,000 submissions online before selecting more than 30 singers to audition in person with the group at Studio 606 in Los Angeles. Gutt sang with the band on the last day of auditions. Ironically, he was the only one who hadn't submitted music online. Instead, he was invited after Robert DeLeo heard about Gutt after the bassist had played a show in Detroit with the Hollywood Vampires. "Talk about a happy accident," explains Robert. "It was clear right away that Jeff had the range to sing vocally challenging songs like 'Piece Of Pie' and 'Interstate Love Song'. But we soon discovered that he also has a great ear for melody and knew how to write a song." In September 2016, the four of them started working together and spent the next several months finishing off song ideas and writing new music. "The chemistry was there from the start, and Jeff kept coming up with one great melody after another," raves Kretz. "We ended up finishing 14 songs, which is the most that Stone Temple Pilots has ever recorded for an album." Stream the new song here.
A veteran of the Detroit music scene, Gutt (pronounced goot) has spent the last year writing and recording with founding members Dean DeLeo, Robert DeLeo and Eric Kretz.
Available now via digital and streaming services, "Meadow" will appear on the band's as-yet-untitled album, which will be released next spring in conjunction with a North American tour.
The special invitation-only concert for SiriusXM listeners at The Troubadour - which featured the live debut of "Meadow" - marked the beginning of a new journey for the band, one that began last year when they launched a worldwide search for a new singer with whom to write, record, and tour.
"We wanted someone who would not only do our earlier songs justice, but would also write new songs and carve out a different path forward with us," says Dean. "It took some time, but we found our guy."
Before choosing Gutt, the trio received and reviewed about 15,000 submissions online before selecting more than 30 singers to audition in person with the group at Studio 606 in Los Angeles. Gutt sang with the band on the last day of auditions. Ironically, he was the only one who hadn't submitted music online. Instead, he was invited after Robert DeLeo heard about Gutt after the bassist had played a show in Detroit with the Hollywood Vampires.
"Talk about a happy accident," explains Robert. "It was clear right away that Jeff had the range to sing vocally challenging songs like 'Piece Of Pie' and 'Interstate Love Song'. But we soon discovered that he also has a great ear for melody and knew how to write a song."
In September 2016, the four of them started working together and spent the next several months finishing off song ideas and writing new music.
"The chemistry was there from the start, and Jeff kept coming up with one great melody after another," raves Kretz. "We ended up finishing 14 songs, which is the most that Stone Temple Pilots has ever recorded for an album." Stream the new song here.
hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
• Ace Frehley Rocks The NHL Winter Classic
• Chris Cornell, Stevie Nicks Nominated For Academy Awards
• Korn's Jonathan Davis Releasing His First Solo Album
• Ratt Reveal Plans To Launch 2018 Tour
• Sammy Hagar Changes His Tune About Van Halen Reunion 2017 In Review
• AC/DC Guitarist and Cofounder Malcolm Young Dead At 2017 In Review
• Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With Dave Grohl 2017 In Review
• Stone Temple Pilots Reveal New Singer And Stream New Song 2017 In Review
• Brand New Cancel Tour Following Sexual Assault Allegations 2017 In Review
• KISS' Paul Stanley Slams Marilyn Manson For Charles Manson Cover 2017 In Review
• Black Sabbath Legend Turned Down Eminem Collaboration Request 2017 In Review
• Robert Plant Finds Some Led Zeppelin Vocals 'Horrific' 2017 In Review
• Guns N' Roses And Pearl Jam Supergroup Share New Song 2017 In Review
• Bon Scott Allegedly Planned To Leave AC/DC Before His Death 2017 In Review
• Lynyrd Skynyrd Canceled Dates Over Medical Emergency 2017 In Review
• Country Stars Makeover Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do'
• Kendrick Lamar Releasing Nike Cortez Sneakers on Grammy Night
• Reba McEntire Honored With 2018 Horatio Alger Award
• Julia Michaels Released Emotional Essay On Living with Anxiety
• Taylor Swift Video Director Accuses Beyonce Of Copying 'Bad Blood' 2017 In Review
• Selena Gomez Says She Felt 'Violated' As Child Star 2017 In Review
• Instagram Reveals How Justin Bieber Nudes Got On Selena Gomez's Account 2017 In Review
• Suge Knight Believes That Tupac May Still Be Alive 2017 In Review
• Migos' Offset Speaks On Cardi B's Alleged Assault By Police 2017 In Review
• Kanye West Responds To Drug And Alcohol Insinuations 2017 In Review
• Jay-Z Turned Down Super Bowl Halftime Performance? 2017 In Review
• Backstreet Boys Want To Work With Chainsmokers, Timbaland and Diplo 2017 In Review
• Montgomery Gentry's Troy Gentry Killed in Helicopter Crash 2017 In Review
• Lil Wayne Returns To The Studio Following Seizures 2017 In Review
• Carrie Underwood Teases Super Bowl Anthem 'The Champion' 2017 In Review
• Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda
• Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall
• Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds
• The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman
• Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels
• iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017
• Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox
• Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center
• Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)
• Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition
• Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran
• Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set
• Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition
• Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged
• Rock Reads: Beer Drinkers and Hell Raisers: The Rise of Motorhead
Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic
Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.
Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site.
Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.