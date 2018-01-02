Suge Knight Believes That Tupac May Still Be Alive 2017 In Review

The incarcerated Knight made the explosive claims from behind bars of the L.A. County Jail during a telephone interview with Ice-T and journalist Soledad O'Brien during filming for the upcoming FOX TV special, Who Shot Biggie and Tupac?

"When Pac died -- I mean, if he really did, you know," Knight said in an advance clip from the show about the last time he saw the rapper after being shot in Las Vegas. "I mean, when I left that hospital, me and Pac was laughing and joking. So I don't see how somebody can turn from doing well to doing bad. I'm gonna tell you that with Pac, you never know." See the clip here.