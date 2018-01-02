Taylor Swift Video Director Accuses Beyonce Of Copying 'Bad Blood' 2017 In Review

Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Taylor Swift Video Director Accuses Beyonce Of Copying 'Bad Blood'
01-02-2018
.
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Video Director Accuses Beyonce Of Copying 'Bad Blood' was a top 17 story of September 2017: (Radio.com) The director of Taylor Swift's "Look What You Made Me Do," Joseph Kahn, was recently criticized for copying the look of Beyonce's videos for "Formation" and "Hold Up" for Taylor's latest.

Kahn quickly defended himself by insisting that the imagery in Taylor's new video are "not in [Beyonce's] art space." Now, Kahn has poked a stick into the Beyhive by saying Beyonce is the one guilty of theft, not Swift - that Bey actually nabbed the look of "Formation" from Swift's "Bad Blood."

"['Look What You Made Me Do' is] not 'Formation' at all," he told the Los Angeles Times. "They try to say she's wearing a black crop top and Beyonce wore a black crop top. But they don't realize in 2015 in 'Bad Blood,' Taylor Swift was wearing a black crop top. I really do think, by the way, that Beyonce copied 'Bad Blood.'" Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

