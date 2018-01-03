A Perfect Circle Kick Off 2018 With New Song Release

Now, after a New Year's Eve tweet from frontman Maynard James Keenan, the A Perfect Circle have released their second single titled 'Disillusioned,' which can be streamed here.

A little before midnight on New Year's Eve, Keenan tweeted, "Have your headphones ready Tuesday Morning. New Year's treat. Find a nice spot under a tree, by water, mountain view, etc. #crypticenough? #apc2018." In the early hours of January 1, 2018, the band officially released 'Disillusioned', the album's latest single. According to Rolling Stone, the single is "muted and somber", with "passages of defiant guitar and rowdy drumming"…"eclipsed by a mournful piano melody." Read more here.