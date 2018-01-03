Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Carrie Underwood Received Over 40 Facial Stitches From Fall
01-03-2018
Carrie Underwood

(Radio.com) In November, Carrie Underwood fell down at home and broke her wrist. On New Year's Eve, the country superstar opened up about the extent of her injuries.

In addition to the broken bone, Underwood suffered facial injuries that required more than 40 stitches. She called the event a "freak accident" and thanked her fans for their support.

Carrie made the revelations in a letter to her fan club, obtained by People. "I haven't been ready to talk about since I have still been living it and there has been much uncertainty as to how things will end up," she wrote. 'In addition to breaking my wrist, I somehow managed to injure my face as well. I'll spare you the gruesome details, but when I came out of surgery the night of my fall, the doctor told Mike [Fisher, Underwood's husband] that he had put between 40 and 50 stitches in."

"I honestly don't know how things are going to end up but I do know this: I am grateful. I am grateful that it wasn't much, much worse. And I am grateful for the people in my life that have been there every step of the way." Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

