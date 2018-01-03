Lionel Richie To Be Judge On New 'American Idol' 2017 In Review

The announcement follows rumors that Richie had been dropped from consideration for the slot. "Luke and Lionel are the perfect additions to round out our panel of judges for American Idol on ABC," said Channing Dungey, president, ABC Entertainment.

"In their respective genres of music, both Luke and Lionel possess insurmountable popularity and award-winning talent that are undeniable, and we are lucky that they will help in paving the way for hopefuls pursuing their dreams on our stage." Read more here.