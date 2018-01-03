Selena Gomez' Kidney Donor Reveals Scar In Video Post 2017 In Review

Both have spent the summer recuperating and Selena got back to work last week. It appears Francia is diving back into her usual routines, too. Raisa shared a video from the gym of her doing some weight training, with her surgery scar visible below her crop top.

"Happy to be back," she captioned the post. The actress is best known for her roles in The Secret Life of the American Teenager and Bring it On: All or Nothing. This week, Selena Gomez' mother Mandy Teefey expressed gratitude for Raisa's donation, writing: "Selena gained a kidney, I was able to keep my little girl, but I also gained another daughter." Watch Francia's fitness video here: Read more here.