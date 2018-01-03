Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Taylor Swift Sends Flowers to LAPD For Officer Shot at Vegas Festival 2017 In Review
01-03-2018
.
Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Sends Flowers to LAPD For Officer Shot at Vegas Festival was a top 17 story of October 2017: (Radio.com) Taylor Swift sent several bouquets of flowers to the Los Angeles Police Department's Foothill Community Police Station in Pacoima, California after learning that one of their off-duty officers was shot while attending the country music festival in Las Vegas.

LAPD Intel Analyst Kimberlee Binder shared a photo of one of the beautiful bouquets of daisies and roses on Instagram on Monday (Oct. 2). "Talk about a class act! @taylorswift sent multiple bouquets of flowers and plants to our station, as one of our officers was shot in Las Vegas last night," Binder writes on Instagram. "This is one of the smaller arrangements. Beautiful flowers can bring a smile to anyone's face. Much respect."

A statement from the LAPD revealed that several off-duty officers traveled to Las Vegas for the festival. One female officer was shot but is expected to make a full recovery. "There are no words to express the helplessness and sorrow my broken heart feels for the victims in Vegas and their families," Swift tweeted. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Taylor Swift Music, DVDs, Books and more

Taylor Swift T-shirts and Posters

More Taylor Swift News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Taylor Swift Sends Flowers to LAPD For Officer Shot at Vegas Festival 2017 In Review

Country Stars Makeover Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do'

Taylor Swift Video Director Accuses Beyonce Of Copying 'Bad Blood' 2017 In Review

Calvin Harris Explains He 'Snapped' After Taylor Swift Breakup 2017 In Review

Ed Sheeran Talks Taylor Swift And Katy Perry Feud 2017 In Review

Selena Gomez's 'Bad Liar' Video Taylor Swift Conspiracy Theory 2017 In Review

Katy Perry Explains Taylor Swift Feud History 2017 In Review

Collab Helped Nicki Minaj Beat Taylor Swift Chart Record 2017 In Review

7-Year-Old Nails Taylor Swift Impersonation 2017 In Review

Katy Perry Reportedly Appears In Taylor Swift's Next Video


More Stories for Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer- Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose- A Perfect Circle Kick Off 2018 With New Song- more

U2 Frontman Bono Reveals Near Fatal Health Scare- Ace Frehley Rocks The NHL Winter Classic- Chris Cornell, Stevie Nicks Nominated For Academy Awards- more

Robert Plant Talks Current Relationship With Led Zeppelin- Metallica Make Concert History In The UK- Guns N' Roses Reunion Tour A Blockbuster Success- Foo Fighters- more

Page Too:
Carrie Underwood Received Over 40 Facial Stitches From Fall- Justin Timberlake Announces New Album 'Man of the Woods'- Ed Sheeran The Simpsons Appearance Preview- more

5 Seconds Of Summer Releasing New Music In 2018- Country Stars Makeover Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do'- Kendrick Lamar Releasing Nike Cortez Sneakers- more

Rihanna Fans Slam Chris Brown Over Instagram Comment-Kendrick Lamar Appeared To Diss Drake Over Ghostwriting- Meek Mill Arrested For Reckless Endangerment- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer

Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose

A Perfect Circle Kick Off 2018 With New Song Release

Ringo Star And Barry Gibb Honored With Knighthood

Gemini Syndrome Frontman Launches New Podcast

Van Halen Star Previews Debut Solo Album 2017 In Review

Surviving Nirvana Members Reunite During Foo Fighters Concert 2017 In Review

Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Songs Coming On New Album 2017 In Review

Chester Bennington's Wife Addresses Previous Suicide Attempt Report 2017 In Review

Tool Album Will Be Out In 2018 Says Band Member 2017 In Review

Foreigner, Whitesnake and Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Tour 2017 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots Announce First Tour With New Frontman 2017 In Review

Dio Disciples' Guitarist Explains Goal Of Hologram Tour 2017 In Review

Prince's Last Year The Focus Of New Documentary 2017 In Review

Stone Temple Pilots, Def Leppard Supergroup Announce New Album 2017 In Review

Gregg Allman's Birthday Celebrated With 'Song for Adam' Video 2017 In Review

• more

Page Too News Stories
Carrie Underwood Received Over 40 Facial Stitches From Fall

Justin Timberlake Announces New Album 'Man of the Woods'

Ed Sheeran The Simpsons Appearance Preview Released

Ariana Grande Previews New Music Via Social Media Post

Beyonce, Eminem and the Weeknd Lead Coachella 2018

Mariah Carey Finally Got Her Hot Tea On New Year's Eve

Justin Bieber Meltdown Worse Than People Realized Says Manager 2017 In Review

Demi Lovato Opens Up About Drinking Problem 2017 In Review

Selena Gomez' Kidney Donor Reveals Scar In Video Post 2017 In Review

Lionel Richie To Be Judge On New 'American Idol' 2017 In Review

Jake Owen Recounts Las Vegas Festival Shooting 2017 In Review

Miley Cyrus Honors Las Vegas Victims During 'Fallon' Performance 2017 In Review

Taylor Swift Sends Flowers to LAPD For Officer Shot at Vegas Festival 2017 In Review

Ed Sheeran Reveals Inspiration Behind 'Perfect' 2017 In Review

Cardi B Believes She Can Copy Any Rapper's Flow 2017 In Review

Fifth Harmony's Security Accidentally Dragged Off Opening Act 2017 In Review

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

Holiday Gift Guide: George Michael - Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1/MTV Unplugged

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.