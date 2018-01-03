Van Halen Star Previews Debut Solo Album 2017 In Review

"A sneak peek to start your week," wrote the multi-instrumentalist on his social media sites alongside the audio snippet from the project, which he's been working on over the past couple of years.

The new audio preview follows one Wolfgang shared in August, where he updated fans on the record, saying: "Progress. Shouldn't be too much longer until everything I've been working on is done."

"Wait til you hear his record," his father, Eddie, told Denise Quan during a 2015 interview at The Smithsonian's National Museum Of American History in Washington, DC. "This is not 'pop' (Dad) talking, this is real talk; it blew my mind."

No official timetable for the set's release has been revealed to date. Read more and check out the preview here.