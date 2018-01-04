Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Reveals His Earliest Influences

"The Shadows were the only band that really appealed to me [in the early 60s]. There was rock'n'roll but I liked the idea of an instrumental band and they had a real sort of demonic sound in some ways - 'Frightened City' and stuff like that had an eerie feeling to it. I really liked what they were doing and they had a nice guitar sound for what they did."

"So I really tried to get that and I did to a point. Bill [Ward] and myself, when we got together we were playing Shadows songs in the early band we were in, with Cliff Richard stuff and rock'n'roll. We wanted this more raw, basic sound, so I got into playing blues and jazz. And from that it went into what we are playing now." Read more here.