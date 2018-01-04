|
Blake Shelton Declared The 'Sexiest Man Alive' 2017 In Review
.
Blake Shelton Declared The 'Sexiest Man Alive' was a top 17 story of November 2017: (Radio.com) Country superstar Blake Shelton has been named People's "Sexiest Man Alive" for 2017. As might be expected, the witty cowboy had plenty to say about the accolade. "Y'all must be running out of people," he told People. "Like, Wow, we're down to somebody who is somewhat symmetrical." He revealed that rock star girlfriend Gwen Stefani had some advice upon the announcement, "She goes, 'Listen to me, you're going to regret this for the rest of your life if you don't take this gift and just live in the moment.'" The Voice coach received the prize with a sense of humor, using the hashtag "#donthatemebecauseimbeautiful." The six-and-a-half-foot tall signer also continued his fake beef with The Voice co-host Adam Levine, saying, "I can't wait to shove this up Adam's a-. As proud as I am and honored that you guys asked me, that's really the only thing I care about." As for taking the new moniker in stride, the Oklahoman says, "It's going to be used in every conversation, whether it's at The Voice, The [Johnston County] Feed in Tishomingo, Oklahoma, or in a conversation with a doctor. When [people] would say to Adam, 'Mr. Sexy,' you'd always see him go, 'Well, awwww'' If you say that to me, it's going to be, 'You're damn right, I'm Mr. Sexy! I've been ugly my whole life, if I can be sexy for a year, I'm taking it. I'm taking it." Shelton kept the jokes coming on social media. See the tweets here.
Shelton kept the jokes coming on social media. See the tweets here.
Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
