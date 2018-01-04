Cardi B And Migos' Offset Get Engaged In Onstage Proposal 2017 In Review

"Thank you for seeing the potential in me since you met me," Cardi wrote on Instagram afterward. "For giving me advice molding me and loving me. Your such an amazing man to me your family, friends, kids and you are extremely talented. I can't wait to spend FOREVAAAA with you. Let's make a lot shmoney and love together."

Cardi recently hinted that marriage and family were in her future. "I need to make money for my family and my future family," she told Rolling Stone. "I think 25 years from now. I think about my future kids, future husband, future house." Read more here.