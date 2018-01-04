Jason Aldean Relives Las Vegas Shooting In Interview 2017 In Review

"We wear in-ear monitors when we're onstage. And really, all you can hear is the music and maybe your guys that can talk to you on microphones that are on side-stage," Aldean explained. "So when it first happened, I thought a speaker had blown, is what I thought. It just sounded like a crackling something. And so, I'm kind of looking around like, 'What is that?', trying to figure out what it is. Then it stopped, so I was like, 'They must have got it fixed,' and so I kept doing my thing."

Moments later, he heard the sound again and Aldean said he was aggravated that the problem wasn't fixed. Then he realized something was very wrong. "When I turned and looked, my guitar player had run behind me and was telling me to move, like, 'Let's go,'" Aldean said. "My security guy was running onstage, telling me to run." Read more here.