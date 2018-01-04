John Oates Releases Video For Solo Single 'Arkansas'

"I was invited to go to Wilson, Arkansas, and was inspired by the landscape where the cotton fields line the Mississippi River shore," Oates revealed to Rolling Stone. "My entire musical life has been influenced by the music that has flowed up that river from New Orleans through the Delta, and has had such an important sonic and cultural impact on America. It occurred to me that Arkansas was the last rural stop on the musical journey northward. I wanted both the song and video to reflect that."

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee will be taking his new sound on the road, launching a tour on Jan. 14 in Morgantown, West Virginia. See the full tour itinerary and watch the video for "Arkansas" here.