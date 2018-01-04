Nicki Minaj Attempts to 'Break the Internet' With Explicit Magazine Cover2017 In Review

Nicki Minaj Attempts to 'Break the Internet' With Explicit Magazine Cover was a top 17 story of November 2017: (Radio.com) How many Nicki Minajs does it take to break the internet? According to Paper magazine, that number would be three. The magazine has revealed a shocking new image for the cover of its latest issue featuring three Nicki Minajs engaged in a sexually explicit pose. The image, shot by photographer Ellen Von Unwerth, is captioned with the phrase "Minaj a Trois" for Paper mag's latest "Break the Internet" edition. The racy cover follows the magazine's infamous 2014 "Break the Internet" edition featuring Kim Kardashian.

Kardashian has already responded to Minaj's internet-breaking reboot by liking Minaj's post of her new cover photo on Instagram and adding some fire emojis for good measure. Read more here.

