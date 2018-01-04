Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Sia Shares Naked Photo To Foil Plot To Sell Image To Fans 2017 In Review
01-04-2018
.
Sia

Sia Shares Naked Photo To Foil Plot To Sell Image To Fans was a top 17 story of November 2017: (Radio.com) Recently, Sia, someone who doesn't regularly show her face in public let alone the rest of her body, discovered that an unnamed social media account was attempting to sell nude photos of the singer to her fans.

Sia stopped the unnamed party from cashing in by sharing the photo herself. "Someone is apparently trying to sell naked photos of me to my fans," she wrote. "Save your money, here it is for free. Every day is Christmas!"

It's unclear what other avenues Sia will pursue to bring the trolls to justice, but for now, she's outwitted the photo peddlers and got a chance to plug her holiday album, Everyday is Christmas at the same time. Bravo! Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Sia Music, DVDs, Books and more

Sia T-shirts and Posters

More Sia News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Sia Shares Naked Photo To Foil Plot To Sell Image To Fans 2017 In Review

Miranda Lambert Sings The Praises Of Sia's Christmas Album

Sia Addresses Maddie Ziegler Collaborations Criticisms

Sia Releases 'Candy Cane Lane' Christmas Video

Sia Releases Star-Studded 'Santa's Coming for Us' Video

Sia Shares Naked Photo To Foil Plot To Sell Image To Fans

Sia Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction In Photo Shoot

Sia Releases 'Rainbow' Video Starring Maggie Ziegler

Sia Releases 'Rainbow' Song from 'My Little Pony' Movie

Zayn Malik Teases 'Dusk Till Dawn' Featuring Sia


More Stories for Sia

Sia Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations- The Distillers Reunion Teased With Video- Paul McCartney Aims To Put Out New Album This Year- more

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer- Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose- A Perfect Circle Kick Off 2018 With New Song- more

U2 Frontman Bono Reveals Near Fatal Health Scare- Ace Frehley Rocks The NHL Winter Classic- Chris Cornell, Stevie Nicks Nominated For Academy Awards- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Adds New Dates To Her Reputation Tour- Justin Timberlake Announces 'Filthy' New Song- Bruno Mars Releases 'Finesse' Remix Featuring Cardi B- Sugarland Tour- more

Carrie Underwood Received Over 40 Facial Stitches From Fall- Justin Timberlake Announces New Album 'Man of the Woods'- Ed Sheeran The Simpsons Appearance Preview- more

5 Seconds Of Summer Releasing New Music In 2018- Country Stars Makeover Taylor Swift's 'Look What You Made Me Do'- Kendrick Lamar Releasing Nike Cortez Sneakers- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations

The Distillers Reunion Teased With Video

Paul McCartney Aims To Put Out New Album This Year

Linkin Park's Mike Shinoda Looks Back On Difficult 2017

Keith Urban Pays Tribute To Rock Stars Lost In 2018

The Who's Roger Daltrey Plan More Solo Shows In 2018

King Gizzard Meet Goal Of Five Albums Released In A Year

Chris Cornell Fans Told Not To Film At His Gravesite

Rare Piece Of John Lennon Memorabilia Headed for Auction

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Reveals His Earliest Influences

Trivium's Matt Heafy Reveals Van Halen and Offspring Influence

Billy Idol Adds Dates To Summer Tour Plans

Fall Out Boy's Pete Wentz Girlfriend Expecting Baby Girl

Johnny Marr Reveals He Is Often Mistaken For Noel Gallagher

John Mayer Launches KyloRenChallenge

John Oates Releases Video For Solo Single 'Arkansas'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Adds New Dates To Her Reputation Tour

Justin Timberlake Announces 'Filthy' New Song

Bruno Mars Releases 'Finesse' Remix Featuring Cardi B

Sugarland Announce North American 'Still the Same' Comeback Tour

Singled Out: ellee ven's The L Word

DJ Khaled Becomes Weight Watchers Social Media Ambassador

Cardi B And Migos' Offset Get Engaged In Onstage Proposal 2017 In Review

Harry Styles Slips On Tossed Kiwi During 'Kiwi' Song Performance 2017 In Review

Fetty Wap Arrested for Drag Racing And DWI 2017 In Review

A$AP Rocky Breaks Up Fight And Brokers A Hug At Show 2017 In Review

Meek Mill Sentenced To Up To 4 Years Prison 2017 In Review

Louis Tomlinson Challenges Niall Horan To Rap Battle 2017 In Review

Sia Shares Naked Photo To Foil Plot To Sell Image To Fans 2017 In Review

Drake Performs New Song And Promises New Music Is Coming 2017 In Review

Carrie Underwood Breaks Her Wrist In Fall 2017 In Review

Jason Aldean Relives Las Vegas Shooting In Interview 2017 In Review

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.