Taylor Swift Adds New Dates To Her Reputation Tour

The country turned pop singer added second shows to Santa Clara, Washington D.C., Philadelphia, East Rutherford, Foxboro, Minneapolis and Dallas to the schedule.

Tickets will go on sale Jan. 31. As usual, fans will be able to purchase tickets in advance through Taylor Swift Presale, the Ticketmaster Verified Fan platform. Fan registration runs from 10 a.m. ET on Friday (Jan. 5) until 10 a.m. ET on Jan. 18. See the dates here.