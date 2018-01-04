The Who's Roger Daltrey Plan More Solo Shows In 2018

Daltrey closed out last year with some fall solo shows, and now, he's on target to schedule more solo shows for early 2018. The first announced date is March 13 at the Bob Hope Theatre in Stockton, California.

The Cali show will help a good cause, to boot. One dollar from every ticket sold will go to Teen Cancer America, the charity organization that Daltrey and Townshend created to support the building of special recreational areas tailored for young people with cancer.

Daltrey's solo shows have him performing alongside members of The Who's touring band, Pete's brother, guitarist and backing vocalist Simon Townshend. Read more here.