Alice Cooper Releases Promo For Paranormal Tour
01-05-2018
Alice Cooper

(hennemusic) Alice Cooper is streaming a video preview for a spring 2018 tour of North America in support of his latest album, "Paranormal." Billed as "A Paranormal Evening With Alice Cooper", the month-long run will begin in Windsor, ON on March 1 and wrap up in Indianapolis, IN on March 29.

Cooper's 27th album, "Paranormal" reunites the rocker with producer Bob Ezrin and includes guest appearances by U2 drummer Larry Mullen Jr., ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons and Deep Purple bassist Roger Glover.

The package also includes a bonus disc consisting of six live tracks recorded last year in Columbus, OH with Cooper's current touring lineup and two brand new songs written and recorded together with original Alice Cooper Band members Dennis Dunaway, drummer Neal Smith and guitarist Michael Bruce.

Cooper recently premiered a video his next single, "The Sound Of A", a track whose origins date back 50 years and was rediscovered by the shock-rocker when Dunaway suggested the track during sessions for the project.

"Dennis brought in the song and he played it for me and I said, 'wow Dennis, I remember when you wrote this song in 1967,'" explains Cooper. "He goes, 'you're right about the year, but you wrote it!' He says, 'this was the first song you ever wrote.'

"So, he brought it in and Bob Ezrin says 'I love this, we gotta do this song.' In the end, it became the most psychedelic track because during the recording of it, everybody just went off on these guitar parts and it just swirled at the end. It really ended up being one of the most interesting songs on the album - with a great story behind it. I totally forgot that I wrote it!"

"The Sound Of A" will be issued February 23; available as a limited-edition CD single and on 10-inch white vinyl, the release also includes four previously unreleased live songs recorded in Columbus, Ohio in 2016. Watch the video and see the tour dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Alice Cooper Music, DVDs, Books and more

Alice Cooper T-shirts and Posters

More Alice Cooper News

Alice Cooper Releases Promo For Paranormal Tour

Alice Cooper Music
