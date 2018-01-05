Fleetwood Mac Stream Previously-Unheard Version Of 'Landslide'

Written by Stevie Nicks, the track appeared on the band's tenth record, which also marked their first with the singer and guitarist Lindsey Buckingham.

The 3CD/DVD/LP Deluxe Edition of "Fleetwood Mac" will present the original album with newly remastered audio on CD and 180-gram LP alongside a series of rare and unreleased studio and live material and a DVD with 5.1 Surround Sound and high-resolution mixes of the original release (track list available below).

The project will also be available in an expanded 2CD package, a single CD edition, and via digital download and streaming services. Following the "Fleetwood Mac" reissue, the group will become the first band honored as MusiCares Person Of The Year at the music industry charity's January 26 event at Radio City Music Hall in New York.

The outfit will be celebrated for their extraordinary creative accomplishments and significant charitable work by MusiCares, who provides a safety net and assistance for music people in times of financial, medical, and personal need.

"It's a tremendous honor to be the first band to receive the MusiCares Person of the Year award," says Mick Fleetwood. "Independently and together, we all set off on a journey to spend our lives as artists, songwriters and musicians. None of us did it alone and there were plenty of helping hands along the way, so we applaud and celebrate MusiCares' guiding principles of giving musicians a helping hand and a place to turn in times of need." Stream the song here.