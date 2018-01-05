Greg Lake Live In Piacenza Gets Limited Edition Release

Recorded in sound-demonstration quality this is the documentary of Greg Lake's last tour, recorded on November 28, 2012 in a sold out Teatro Municipale in Piacenza. It was a very special, magical evening, as Greg remembered in his outstanding autobiography, Lucky Man.

The audience was so warm and he gave such a passionate performance. The Mayor of Piacenza and all the municipality attended the concert and went on stage thanking Mr. Lake for opening the "Musiche Nuove in Piacenza" festival. The concert was a triumph and eventually on January 9, 2016 the trustees of Conservatorio Nicolini of Piacenza gave Greg Lake the first honorary degree ever given by a Conservatorio.

This is a wonderful record, bringing the "Songs Of A Lifetime" project to its highest point. Exclusively for this concert, Greg performed with 3 special guests: Le Orme's leader Aldo Tagliapietra, ex PFM and Acqua Fragile's great vocalist Bernardo Lanzetti and the young talented Annie Barbazza, making the Piacenza show even more special and rare. It was Greg's wish that a precious, audiophile limited edition would re-launch his Manticore Label.

Greg Lake had these comments about the show in "Lucky Man - The Autobiography": "One outstanding memory I have of performing Songs Of A Lifetime show in Europe was on 28 November 2012 in the small city of Piacenza in Italy. The concert took place at a wonderful theatre there, the Teatro Municipale, which looks rather like La Scala in Milan with beautiful gold balconies and crystal chandeliers. I love Piacenza, and the Conservatorio di MusicaGiuseppe Nicolini there awarded me an honorary degree in 2016 for the way that King Crimson and Emerson, Lake & Palmer helped to bring classical music into young people's lives - what an honour.

"The show at Teatro Municipale was recorded and I decided to release a special collector's edition of it on vinyl. Somehow the event, the feeling of the music and the atmosphere all seem to be suited to being reproduced in this analogue way.

"Max Marchini recorded and produced the concert in Piacenza and together with Max I decided to restore Manticore Records label for the production and distribution of high-quality vinyl recordings."

"Greg Lake Live In Piacenza" is available as:

1) very limited double premium audiophile vinyl in 700 hand-numbered copies, gold hot foil lettering.

2) very limited CD in 1600 hand-numbered copies, gold hot foil lettering.

3) very limited Box Set in 500 hand-numbered copies, gold hot foil lettering containing: double vinyl in clear audiophile edition, CD in audiophile gold limited edition, 10 in-folio photographic prints, original concert poster and ticket, exclusive video DVD documentary of the concert, Greg Lake logo sticker.

Produced by Greg Lake and Max Marchini

Recorded by Alberto Callegari

Mixed and mastered at Elfo Recording Studios, Tavernago (PC)

Post Productions by Greg Lake and Annie Barbazza.

Tracklist:

01. 21st Century Schizoid Man

02. Lend Your Love To Me Tonight

03. From The Beginning

04. Heartbreak Hotel

05. Epitaph/In The Court Of The Crimson King

06. I Talk To The Wind

07. You've Got To Hide Your Love Away

08. Touch And Go

09. Trilogy/Still... You Turn Me On

10. I Believe In Father Christmas

11. Shakin' All Over

12. C'est La Vie

13. People Get Ready

14. Lucky Man (featuring Annie Barbazza, Bernardo Lanzetti and Aldo Tagliapietra)

15. Karn Evil 9 (1st Impression, part II)