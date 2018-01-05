Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Greg Lake Live In Piacenza Gets Limited Edition Release
01-05-2018
.
Greg Lake

Manticore Italy Records has announced the release of "Greg Lake Live In Piacenza" Limited Box Set, CD & Vinyl. We were sent the following details:

Recorded in sound-demonstration quality this is the documentary of Greg Lake's last tour, recorded on November 28, 2012 in a sold out Teatro Municipale in Piacenza. It was a very special, magical evening, as Greg remembered in his outstanding autobiography, Lucky Man.

The audience was so warm and he gave such a passionate performance. The Mayor of Piacenza and all the municipality attended the concert and went on stage thanking Mr. Lake for opening the "Musiche Nuove in Piacenza" festival. The concert was a triumph and eventually on January 9, 2016 the trustees of Conservatorio Nicolini of Piacenza gave Greg Lake the first honorary degree ever given by a Conservatorio.

This is a wonderful record, bringing the "Songs Of A Lifetime" project to its highest point. Exclusively for this concert, Greg performed with 3 special guests: Le Orme's leader Aldo Tagliapietra, ex PFM and Acqua Fragile's great vocalist Bernardo Lanzetti and the young talented Annie Barbazza, making the Piacenza show even more special and rare. It was Greg's wish that a precious, audiophile limited edition would re-launch his Manticore Label.

Greg Lake had these comments about the show in "Lucky Man - The Autobiography": "One outstanding memory I have of performing Songs Of A Lifetime show in Europe was on 28 November 2012 in the small city of Piacenza in Italy. The concert took place at a wonderful theatre there, the Teatro Municipale, which looks rather like La Scala in Milan with beautiful gold balconies and crystal chandeliers. I love Piacenza, and the Conservatorio di MusicaGiuseppe Nicolini there awarded me an honorary degree in 2016 for the way that King Crimson and Emerson, Lake & Palmer helped to bring classical music into young people's lives - what an honour.

"The show at Teatro Municipale was recorded and I decided to release a special collector's edition of it on vinyl. Somehow the event, the feeling of the music and the atmosphere all seem to be suited to being reproduced in this analogue way.

"Max Marchini recorded and produced the concert in Piacenza and together with Max I decided to restore Manticore Records label for the production and distribution of high-quality vinyl recordings."

"Greg Lake Live In Piacenza" is available as:
1) very limited double premium audiophile vinyl in 700 hand-numbered copies, gold hot foil lettering.
2) very limited CD in 1600 hand-numbered copies, gold hot foil lettering.
3) very limited Box Set in 500 hand-numbered copies, gold hot foil lettering containing: double vinyl in clear audiophile edition, CD in audiophile gold limited edition, 10 in-folio photographic prints, original concert poster and ticket, exclusive video DVD documentary of the concert, Greg Lake logo sticker.

Produced by Greg Lake and Max Marchini
Recorded by Alberto Callegari
Mixed and mastered at Elfo Recording Studios, Tavernago (PC)
Post Productions by Greg Lake and Annie Barbazza.

Tracklist:
01. 21st Century Schizoid Man
02. Lend Your Love To Me Tonight
03. From The Beginning
04. Heartbreak Hotel
05. Epitaph/In The Court Of The Crimson King
06. I Talk To The Wind
07. You've Got To Hide Your Love Away
08. Touch And Go
09. Trilogy/Still... You Turn Me On
10. I Believe In Father Christmas
11. Shakin' All Over
12. C'est La Vie
13. People Get Ready
14. Lucky Man (featuring Annie Barbazza, Bernardo Lanzetti and Aldo Tagliapietra)
15. Karn Evil 9 (1st Impression, part II)

advertisement

Greg Lake Music, DVDs, Books and more

Greg Lake T-shirts and Posters

More Greg Lake News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Greg Lake Live In Piacenza Gets Limited Edition Release

ELP's Greg Lake Releases His Autobiography 'Lucky Man'

The Late Greg Lake's Memoir Lucky Man Coming This Spring

Emerson, Lake And Palmer's Greg Lake Dead At 69 2016 In Review

Greg Lake Talked Christmas Hit During Final Interview

Emerson, Lake And Palmer's Greg Lake Dead At 69

Greg Lake Pays Tribute To Keith Emerson

Emerson, Lake & Palmer In The Studio For 45th Anniversary

Greg Lake And Geoff Downes Ride The Tiger Album Officially Released

Greg Lake Announces Reissue Plans For Early Solo Albums


More Stories for Greg Lake

Greg Lake Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Reunion Now In Top 5 Tours Of All Time- Metallica Declared The No. 1 Rock Artist of 2017- The Gaslight Anthem Reuniting For The 59 Sound Anniversary- more

Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations- The Distillers Reunion Teased With Video- Paul McCartney Aims To Put Out New Album This Year- more

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer- Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose- A Perfect Circle Kick Off 2018 With New Song- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Camp Moves To Have 'Shake It Off' Lawsuit Dismissed- Justin Timberlake Releases Video For New Single 'Filthy'- Kendrick Lamar and Sza Debuts New Track- more

Taylor Swift Adds New Dates To Her Reputation Tour- Justin Timberlake Announces 'Filthy' New Song- Bruno Mars Releases 'Finesse' Remix Featuring Cardi B- Sugarland Tour- more

Carrie Underwood Received Over 40 Facial Stitches From Fall- Justin Timberlake Announces New Album 'Man of the Woods'- Ed Sheeran The Simpsons Appearance Preview- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Reunion Now In Top 5 Tours Of All Time

Metallica Declared The No. 1 Rock Artist of 2017

The Gaslight Anthem Reuniting For The 59 Sound Anniversary

Fleetwood Mac Stream Previously-Unheard Version Of 'Landslide'

The Stray Cats Reuniting For First American Show In 10 Years

The Beatles Lead U.S Vinyl Sales To All Time High In 2017

Alice Cooper Releases Promo For Paranormal Tour

Red Fang Launching Their Own Branded Wine

Judas Priest Releasing 'Lighting Strike' Music Video

Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono React To Ringo Being Knighted

Tracii Guns Talks L.A. Guns Comeback Album

The Bee Gees One For All Tour Live Coming To Home Video

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Rocks The Arts And Crafts Store

Elton John Posts Heartfelt Tribute To His Mother After Funeral

Greg Lake Live In Piacenza Gets Limited Edition Release

Ornimental Streaming New Song 'Love Thy Enemy'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Camp Moves To Have 'Shake It Off' Lawsuit Dismissed

Justin Timberlake Releases Video For New Single 'Filthy'

Kendrick Lamar and Sza Debuts New Track 'All The Stars'

Liam Payne And Rita Ora Preview Their New Duet 'For You'

Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Pink To Perform At Grammy Awards

Kelly Clarkson's Home Was Burglarized 2017 In Review

DMX Takes Guilty Plea To $1.7 Million In Tax Evasion 2017 In Review

Meek Mill Deemed 'Danger To The Community' Denied Bail Request 2017 In Review

Pink And Christina Aguilera Recorded A Duet Together 2017 In Review

Ed Sheeran Spotify's Most Streamed Artist Of Year 2017 In Review

Katy Perry And Catholic Church Win $10 Million in Convent Case 2017 In Review

Nile Rodgers Had Surgery Following Cancer Diagnosis 2017 In Review

Randy Travis Addresses Release of DWI Arrest Video 2017 In Review

Usher and Lil Jon Working On In Studio On New Music 2017 In Review

Sia Addresses Maddie Ziegler Collaborations Criticisms 2017 In Review

Diddy And Beyonce Top Forbes' Annual Highest Paid 'Musicians' List2017 In Review

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.