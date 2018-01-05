Randy Travis Addresses Release of DWI Arrest Video 2017 In Review

Travis on Tuesday (Dec. 5) issued a formal statement in response to this decision. "Randy's behavior was extremely altered the evening of his arrest due to the state of his mental health, and substances in his body, causing him to do and say things that were entirely out of character," reads the statement. "He suffered a severe concussion and sustained numerous other injuries from the crash."

Despite the apology, Travis is still seeking comeuppance against those he claims mistreated him after the arrest, reports TheBoot.com. "Notwithstanding the release of the tape, Randy and his team will have their day in court regarding the ongoing lawsuit against the State of Texas in relation to the violation of his civil rights," the statement continued. Read more here.