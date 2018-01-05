The Bee Gees One For All Tour Live Coming To Home Video

The special package was recorded live in Melbourne, Australia at The National Tennis Centre in November 1989, in Australia 1989 has been fully restored with newly mixed and mastered surround sound.

This release captures The Bee Gees on their 'One for All World Tour' celebrating the band's eighteenth studio album, One. This classic career-spanning concert, part of the Bee Gees first global tour in ten years, sees the Gibb brothers performing tracks from as far back as their 1968 breakthrough US Top 10 hit "I've Gotta Get A Message To You", through their seventies and eighties hits, with electrifying performances of their dance-era smashes including "Stayin' Alive'" and "Jive Talking" as well as selections from the One album, for their legions of adoring fans.

As one of the greatest songwriting collaborations and harmonizing trios of all time, the Bee Gees have sold more than 200 million records worldwide, placing them among the world's best-selling music artists.

The Bee Gees One For All Tour Live In Australia 1989 showcases the enduring legacy of these truly extraordinary musical icons.

Tracklisting:

1. Ordinary Lives

2. Giving Up The Ghost

3. To Love Somebody

4. I've Gotta Get A Message To You

5. One

6. Tokyo Nights

7. Words

8. Juliet

9. New York Mining Disaster 1941

10. Holiday

11. Too Much Heaven

12. Heartbreaker / Islands in The Stream

13. Run To Me

14. World

15. Spicks And Specks

16. Lonely Days

17. How Deep is Your Love

18. It's My Neighborhood

19. How Can You Mend A Broken Heart

20. House Of Shame

21. I Started A Joke

22. Massachusetts

23. Stayin' Alive

24. Nights On Broadway

25. Jive Talkin'

26. Band Jam

27. You Win Again

28. You Should Be Dancing