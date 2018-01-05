Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

The Gaslight Anthem Reuniting For The 59 Sound Anniversary
01-05-2018
.
The Gaslight Anthem

(Gibson) It's been a couple of years since New Jersey rockers The Gaslight Anthem went on hiatus. Now, ten years after the release of their debut record - second album The '59 Sound - the band have announced a reunion and a run of shows to commemorate the album's anniversary.

The band's social media announced their inclusion on the (impressive) line-up of this year's Governors Ball festival in New York, with the caption, "Hello everyone! The '59 Sound is turning 10 this year so we're gonna do some shows to celebrate! Thank you all for your continued support, more shows to be announced soon!"

The band's Governors Ball performance is billed as "The Gaslight Anthem (performing The '59 Sound)," so one can safely assume that this will be the main focus of any more shows to be announced. Read more here.

Gibson.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Gibson.com - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

The Gaslight Anthem Music, DVDs, Books and more

The Gaslight Anthem T-shirts and Posters

More The Gaslight Anthem News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Gaslight Anthem Reuniting For The 59 Sound Anniversary

The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Release 'Forget Me Not' Video

Gaslight Anthem, I Am The Avalanche Offshoot Announce Release

Brian Fallon Releases 'Painkillers' Video

Brian Fallon Says The Gaslight Anthem Didn't Want To Be Rock Saviors

Brian Fallon Streaming Painkillers Album Title Song

Brian Fallon Streams New Song 'Steve McQueen'

The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Streams Solo Song

The Gaslight Anthem's Brian Fallon Working On Solo Album

The Gaslight Anthem Going On Hiatus After August Tour


More Stories for The Gaslight Anthem

The Gaslight Anthem Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Reunion Now In Top 5 Tours Of All Time- Metallica Declared The No. 1 Rock Artist of 2017- The Gaslight Anthem Reuniting For The 59 Sound Anniversary- more

Gene Simmons' Son Speaks Out About Sexual Misconduct Allegations- The Distillers Reunion Teased With Video- Paul McCartney Aims To Put Out New Album This Year- more

'It's Not Really AC/DC Anymore' Says Def Leppard Singer- Guns N' Roses' Slash Recalls Reuniting With Axl Rose- A Perfect Circle Kick Off 2018 With New Song- more

Page Too:
Taylor Swift Camp Moves To Have 'Shake It Off' Lawsuit Dismissed- Justin Timberlake Releases Video For New Single 'Filthy'- Kendrick Lamar and Sza Debuts New Track- more

Taylor Swift Adds New Dates To Her Reputation Tour- Justin Timberlake Announces 'Filthy' New Song- Bruno Mars Releases 'Finesse' Remix Featuring Cardi B- Sugarland Tour- more

Carrie Underwood Received Over 40 Facial Stitches From Fall- Justin Timberlake Announces New Album 'Man of the Woods'- Ed Sheeran The Simpsons Appearance Preview- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Reunion Now In Top 5 Tours Of All Time

Metallica Declared The No. 1 Rock Artist of 2017

The Gaslight Anthem Reuniting For The 59 Sound Anniversary

Fleetwood Mac Stream Previously-Unheard Version Of 'Landslide'

The Stray Cats Reuniting For First American Show In 10 Years

The Beatles Lead U.S Vinyl Sales To All Time High In 2017

Alice Cooper Releases Promo For Paranormal Tour

Red Fang Launching Their Own Branded Wine

Judas Priest Releasing 'Lighting Strike' Music Video

Paul McCartney and Yoko Ono React To Ringo Being Knighted

Tracii Guns Talks L.A. Guns Comeback Album

The Bee Gees One For All Tour Live Coming To Home Video

Foo Fighters' Dave Grohl Rocks The Arts And Crafts Store

Elton John Posts Heartfelt Tribute To His Mother After Funeral

Greg Lake Live In Piacenza Gets Limited Edition Release

Ornimental Streaming New Song 'Love Thy Enemy'

• more

Page Too News Stories
Taylor Swift Camp Moves To Have 'Shake It Off' Lawsuit Dismissed

Justin Timberlake Releases Video For New Single 'Filthy'

Kendrick Lamar and Sza Debuts New Track 'All The Stars'

Liam Payne And Rita Ora Preview Their New Duet 'For You'

Lady Gaga, Childish Gambino, Pink To Perform At Grammy Awards

Kelly Clarkson's Home Was Burglarized 2017 In Review

DMX Takes Guilty Plea To $1.7 Million In Tax Evasion 2017 In Review

Meek Mill Deemed 'Danger To The Community' Denied Bail Request 2017 In Review

Pink And Christina Aguilera Recorded A Duet Together 2017 In Review

Ed Sheeran Spotify's Most Streamed Artist Of Year 2017 In Review

Katy Perry And Catholic Church Win $10 Million in Convent Case 2017 In Review

Nile Rodgers Had Surgery Following Cancer Diagnosis 2017 In Review

Randy Travis Addresses Release of DWI Arrest Video 2017 In Review

Usher and Lil Jon Working On In Studio On New Music 2017 In Review

Sia Addresses Maddie Ziegler Collaborations Criticisms 2017 In Review

Diddy And Beyonce Top Forbes' Annual Highest Paid 'Musicians' List2017 In Review

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball Tour 2017

Holiday Gift Guide: Jesus Rocked The Jukebox

Dave Koz And Friends Bring Christmas Show To Arizona's Mesa Arts Center

Black Sabbath - The End (5 Stars)

Holiday Gift Guide: Travel Edition

Santa's Jukebox: Balsam Range, Sha Na Na and Jennifer Saran

Holiday Gift Guide: Jethro Tull - Songs from the Wood: The Country Set

Holiday Gift Guide: Queen - News of the World: 40th Anniversary Edition

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.