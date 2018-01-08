Camila Cabello Previews Two New Tracks

Fans have already heard "Never Be The Same," which earned a post. But she also debuted snippets of two never-before-heard tracks "All These Years" and "She Loses Control".

"All These Years" features percussive harmonies with the lyrics: "And it was just a quick hit/ and you had to go…and you probably will never know." And "She Loses Control" includes the lyrics "She loves control, she wants it her way."

The teasers are accompanied by animation on notebook paper and don't give too much away, so fans will have to wait eight days to enjoy the full Camila experience. Listen to previews from Camila's debut studio album here.