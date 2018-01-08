Justin Bieber's 'Steps to Stardom' Focus Of New Museum Exhibit

Bieber himself signed off on the exhibit over coffee at a local Tim Horton's donut shop, revealed museum general manager, John Kastner. "We . . . had a very brief conversation with him here, and he was very appreciative - couldn't have been nicer," Kastner told the Stratford Beacon Herald, "and just expressed how much he appreciated the fact that the museum was doing an exhibit."

The exhibit's title was inspired by Bieber's early years busking on the steps of the local Avon Theatre as a kid. "The steps of the Avon Theatre was probably the turning point (in his life), but for many people around here, they knew he was talented years before that," Kastner explained. Read more here.